TE-FOOD (TONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $244,362.00

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $244,362.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

