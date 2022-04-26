Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.90

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €2.90 ($3.12) and last traded at €2.87 ($3.08), with a volume of 3481357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €2.84 ($3.05).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O2D shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.94 ($3.16).

The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.48.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

