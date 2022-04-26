Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

