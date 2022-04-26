Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.70 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 1,361,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.19. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tenable by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 186,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

