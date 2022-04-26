Tenaris (TS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Tenaris to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Tenaris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 60,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

