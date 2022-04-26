Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.290 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $2,248,192. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

