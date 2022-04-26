Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 318.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.75 ($4.06).

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Tesco stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 270.20 ($3.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,146,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579,381. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.88). The company has a market capitalization of £20.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

