Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 755,932 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 5.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,082,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $128.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $876.42. 45,047,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,450,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $938.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $986.27. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $880.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

