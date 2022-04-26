Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

Thai Oil Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.