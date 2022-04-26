Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Oil Public (TOIPF)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.