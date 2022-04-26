The Transfer Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $392,655.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $422.47 million and approximately $392,655.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00010491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

