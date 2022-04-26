Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.30

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 103019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on THR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,663,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,371,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

