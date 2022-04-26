Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.17. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 111 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

