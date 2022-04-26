Titon (LON:TON) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of Titon stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.15) on Friday. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 64.75 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.
About Titon (Get Rating)
See Also
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.