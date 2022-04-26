Titon (LON:TON) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Titon stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.15) on Friday. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 64.75 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

