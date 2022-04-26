Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.79.

TCL.A stock opened at C$16.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$15.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

