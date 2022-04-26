Treat DAO (TREAT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.13 or 0.07357631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046010 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.