Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.65% of Trex worth $101,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Trex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

