Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.34

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 2201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market cap of $644.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

