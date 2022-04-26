Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $43,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV traded down $10.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.07. 29,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,367. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.61 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.