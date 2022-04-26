Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 185,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,353. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

