Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 28,133 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $29,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 998,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 123,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 76,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. 5,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,464. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.35%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

