Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 5,693 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Salesforce by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,568 shares of company stock valued at $34,511,204 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.38. 53,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.23 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62. The company has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.