Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 6,080 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $47,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,181,000 after buying an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.80. 9,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.69. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

