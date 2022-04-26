Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 617,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,958,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

