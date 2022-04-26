Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $209,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.46. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

