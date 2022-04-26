Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $25.68 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Ormat Technologies worth $25,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

