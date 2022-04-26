Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $38.49 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 196,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.