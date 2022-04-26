Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $39.88 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,698 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

