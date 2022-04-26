Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $52.29 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $52,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

