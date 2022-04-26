Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Syneos Health worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

