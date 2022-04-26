Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,416 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $57,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,514 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 501,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $32,139,481 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

