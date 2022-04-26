Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,416 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $57,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $238,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 95.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,749 shares of company stock valued at $32,139,481. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

