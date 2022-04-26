Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,660 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

BFAM stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.79. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

