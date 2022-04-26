Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,095. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

