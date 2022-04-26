Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Omnicell worth $46,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Omnicell by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.21. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,500. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.11 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.