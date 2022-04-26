Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,737. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

