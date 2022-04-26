Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,938,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.02. 36,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

