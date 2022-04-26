Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

TLLYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.