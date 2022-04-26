TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.210 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.98.

TNET traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 326,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares in the company, valued at $21,218,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

