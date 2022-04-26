TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

NYSE TNET traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 326,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.98.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

