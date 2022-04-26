TripCandy 24 Hour Volume Hits $258,554.00 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, TripCandy has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One TripCandy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $902,372.80 and $258,554.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TripCandy Coin Profile

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

TripCandy Coin Trading

