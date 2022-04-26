Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches One Day Volume of $152.00

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $225,227.42 and $152.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,968.93 or 0.99936186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

