TRON Price Hits $0.0636 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and $699.85 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004296 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000247 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,626,008,809 coins and its circulating supply is 101,625,975,506 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

