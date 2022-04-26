Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,741 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $113,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,448. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.77.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.