UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) to report $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFPI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.90. 386,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

