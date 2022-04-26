Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 30,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,728. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

