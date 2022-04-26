Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 9.8% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $79,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. 128,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

