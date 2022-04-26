Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.59. 2,311,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

