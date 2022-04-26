Unistake (UNISTAKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,565.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $26,565.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.02 or 0.07380090 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,120,083 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

