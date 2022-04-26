United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.54.

NYSE:URI traded down $11.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.26. 856,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.09. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 28.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 95.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

