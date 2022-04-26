Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 686,538 shares.The stock last traded at $121.91 and had previously closed at $138.76.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

